Asaduddin Owaisi begins municipal election campaign from Tandur

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president, Asaduddin Owaisi, started his campaign for the municipal elections from Tandur of Vikarabad district in Telangana, on Saturday, January 31.

Accompanied by Bahadurpura MLA, Mohd Mubeen, GHMC Corporators, local leaders and neighbouring villages, he conducted a foot campaign in several wards of Tandur Municipality.

The AIMIM is fielding its candidates from several wards in the Tandur municipality. The party had previously won the elections here and represented the public issues.

In the ensuing elections, the party is fielding candidates in Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda municipal corporations. It is also contesting from various municipalities, including Bhainsa, Tandur, Vikarabad, Jagityal, Metpally and half a dozen.

The party has a base in the Karimnagar and Nizamabad municipal corporations and has managed to bag the mayor and deputy mayor posts in these two corporations.