VCK eyeing Dy CM post in new TN govt formation: Party source

Chennai: The Thol Thirumavalavan-led Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is eyeing plum posts, including Deputy CM, if the party joins the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led new government, a source in the pro-Dalit organisation said on Saturday, May 9.

In the event of TVK founder Vijay vacating his Tiruchirapalli East constituency, Thirumalavalan should be fielded from the seat, the party prefers.

The source also said that the party discussed a share in power, including two or three key posts for the VCK at the virtual meeting chaired by Thirumavalavan on Friday, May 6 evening. It deliberated on seeking the deputy chief minister’s post for Thirumavalavan and a Cabinet post for its newly elected members. The party won two seats in the April 23 Assembly election.

He indicated that the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi party leader may contest from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency.

Also Read TVK secures majority in TN after support from smaller parties: Report

Vijay, who won from two constituencies, has to vacate one and is likely to retain Perambur in Chennai.

At the virtual meeting, the VCK had discussed ensuring the continuation of Commissions appointed by the previous government to probe caste killings, besides a quota for promotion for the Dalits in government jobs.

Amidst the speculation that the party was bargaining for the deputy chief minister post for Thirumavalavan, VCK deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu told reporters here that the party’s stance on a share in power reflected the people’s feelings.

He, however, refused to elaborate.

The VCK was opposed to Governor’s rule in the state and wanted the TVK, which obtained the people’s mandate to form the government, he added.

“Like you, even I am waiting for my leader to announce the party’s decision on supporting TVK,” Vanni Arasu said, responding to a question.

Amidst the development, Thirumavalavan, whose party faced the election in alliance with the DMK, called on the outgoing Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Friday night.