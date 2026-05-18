VD Satheesan to take oath as Kerala CM today

New Delhi: The swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government, headed by Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan, is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 18, at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The event will formally mark the UDF’s return to power in Kerala after a decade, following its decisive victory in the Assembly elections.

Several senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge, along with chief ministers from Congress-ruled states, are expected to attend the ceremony.

A day before his swearing-in as the 13th Chief Minister of Kerala, Satheesan on Sunday met eminent Cardinal Moran Mor Baselios Cleemis, also known as Cleemis Bava.

The Cardinal currently serves as the Major Archbishop-Catholicos of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church and the Major Archbishop of Trivandrum.

In a post on X, Satheesan said: “Received the blessings and warm wishes of #MarClimisBava ahead of assuming office as the Chief Minister of #Kerala tomorrow.”

The Congress leader said that Cardinal Cleemis Bava’s words of faith and goodwill are a “source of great strength and encouragement”.

“With a sense of divine responsibility, I remain committed to ensuring inclusive governance, respecting all communities, and prioritising the development and progress of Kerala.”

The new administration will assume office with a 21-member cabinet, including the Chief Minister.

Political sources indicate that the Congress is likely to secure 11 ministerial positions, including the Chief Minister’s post.

Meanwhile, coalition partner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is likely to receive five ministerial positions in the new government. Among the names receiving priority consideration are P.K. Kunhalikutty, K.M. Shaji, N. Shamsuddeen and Parakkal Abdulla. However, reports suggest internal differences have surfaced over the possible inclusion of P.K. Basheer, with a section of the party expressing reservations over his elevation.

The final cabinet composition is expected to provide a clearer picture of the power-sharing arrangement within the newly elected UDF government ahead of Monday’s swearing-in ceremony.