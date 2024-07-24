VD12: Vijay Deverakonda’s leaked set photos create buzz

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakona has remained in the spotlight despite his recent film, “The Family Star,” not performing as expected. With several projects in the pipeline, including the much-anticipated “VD12,” Vijay continues to captivate his fans’ attention.

Recently, a few photos from the set of “VD12” were leaked on social media, causing a stir among fans. The film, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and rumored to be a gangster drama, has generated significant interest. The leaked images show Vijay in a rugged look, featuring cropped hair and a beard, which has only added to the excitement surrounding the film.

One of the leaked photos shows Vijay sitting on a bike at the beach, while another captures him during what appears to be a village festival. The latter seems to be taken from a monitor on the set, possibly by someone involved in the production. These photos quickly spread online, prompting the film’s producers, Sithara Entertainments, to issue a statement urging fans not to share them.

In their message, the producers expressed their gratitude for the fans’ enthusiasm but emphasized the importance of keeping details under wraps for a proper reveal. They mentioned that the shooting for “VD12” is 60% complete and currently taking place in Sri Lanka. The team hopes to present Vijay’s look in a carefully planned official unveiling, asking fans to refrain from spreading the leaked images until then.

As Vijay Deverakonda continues to work on “VD12,” his fans eagerly await the official release of the first look, which promises to showcase another facet of this versatile actor’s talent.