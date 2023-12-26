Veer Bal Diwas: Shah, Nadda pay tribute to Guru Gobind Singh’s sons

'Proclaiming their Martyrdom Day as Veer Bal Diwas, PM Modi Ji has spread the saga of their sacrifice to every corner of the country and the world,' the Home Minister said.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th December 2023 11:50 am IST
Amit Shah and JP Nadda
Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President J.P. Nadda on Tuesday remembered the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas, the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, on Tuesday, which is observed as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In a post on X, Shah said, “On Veer Bal Diwas, I bow to Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s four Sahibzade and Mata Gujri Ji. With supreme courage they stood against the brutal Mughal rule and chose martyrdom, refusing to convert. Their unmatched valor will continue to inspire generations to come.”

“Proclaiming their Martyrdom Day as Veer Bal Diwas, Prime Minister Modi Ji has spread the saga of their sacrifice to every corner of the country and the world,” the Home Minister said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Amit Shah to visit Telangana as BJP eyes 10 seats in Lok Sabha polls 2024

Nadda in a post on X said, “I pay my respects to Zorawar Singh Ji and Fateh Singh Ji, the sons of the tenth Guru of Sikhism, Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, on ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ dedicated to their martyrdom.

“Their patriotism and religious devotion at a very young age is exemplary. It will continue to inspire all the countrymen to protect the nation and culture from age to age,” the BJP chief said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th December 2023 11:50 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button