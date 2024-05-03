‘Veerbhoomi’ Gujarat stands with PM Modi, says BJP President Nadda in Dahod

Dahod: Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the goal of ‘Developed India, Developed Gujarat’, BJP President J.P. Nadda said on Friday that the people of the state continue to move ahead on the path of prosperity and development while contributing to the nation’s progress at the same time.

Addressing a ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in Dahod, Nadda praised the enthusiasm of people in Dahod, asserting that it shows how ‘Veerbhoomi’ Gujarat has already made the decision to elect Modi government once again.

“Our fortune lies in Narendra Modi’s efforts to reshape India towards self-reliance. Today, India is progressing towards development, beyond the realms of caste, religion, and appeasement politics,” he said.

Calling the opposition alliance “a gathering of nepotists, corrupt, anti-Sanatanis and anti-national” elements, the BJP President said that the state is “ready to show them their right place”.

Highlighting the Modi government’s specific initiatives, Nadda noted that India has witnessed unprecedented growth under PM Modi’s leadership.

“PM Modi’s work has lifted over 250 million people above the poverty line. Welfare schemes like the Ayushman Bharat Yojana have benefitted the needy, including senior citizens.”

Addressing concerns of tribal communities, J.P. Nadda mentioned that it is only the BJP that has worked to change the image and destiny of the tribal society even as the opposition parties played politics with the tribal people.

“PM Modi has initiated the establishment of Eklavya schools to empower tribal children. His determination has propelled India’s economy with Gujarat leading in development initiatives. Dholera is being recognised as a smart city, reflecting the BJP’s commitment to progress.”

Dahod, a key Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat, remains a significant battleground for the BJP and Congress. BJP’s candidate Jasvantsinh Bhabhor, born in a tribal family in village Dasa, has a diverse career spanning agriculture, education, and social work.

On the other side, Dr. Prabha Kishor Taviad, representing Congress, hails from Dhandhasan village in Sabarkantha district.