Vemulawada dargah relocation: Telangana HC issues notices to govt

Court seeks detailed counters from Revenue Secretary, Collector, Wakf Board CEO and others over decision to shift Vemulawada dargah.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 3rd March 2026 7:51 am IST
Telangana high court
Telangana high court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the state government seeking an explanation over the proposed relocation of a dargah in Vemulawada town of Rajanna Sircilla district.

The court directed the Revenue department principal secretary, the district collector, the Wakf Board CEO, the executive officer of the Vemulawada temple, and the district superintendent of police to file detailed counters explaining the decision to relocate the dargah.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on the 16th.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Petition challenging relocation

The notices were issued in response to a petition filed by a woman named Najeema, who challenged the government’s decision to shift the dargah from its existing location in Vemulawada.

Justice B Vijay Sen Reddy heard the matter recently.

Government’s stand

During the hearing, Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy submitted that Vemulawada witnesses a heavy inflow of devotees, and the relocation decision was taken as part of plans to improve infrastructure and provide better facilities.

MS Admissions 2026-27

He argued that the government intends to relocate places of worship belonging to other faiths to alternative sites with enhanced amenities, keeping public opinion in mind.

The Advocate General maintained that the move was not aimed against any particular religion.

Court seeks detailed response

After hearing the arguments, Justice Vijay Sen Reddy directed the authorities to file detailed counter-affidavits.

The court clarified that any relocation action would be subject to its final orders.

The hearing was adjourned to the 16th for further proceedings.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 3rd March 2026 7:51 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button