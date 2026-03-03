Vemulawada dargah relocation: Telangana HC issues notices to govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the state government seeking an explanation over the proposed relocation of a dargah in Vemulawada town of Rajanna Sircilla district.

The court directed the Revenue department principal secretary, the district collector, the Wakf Board CEO, the executive officer of the Vemulawada temple, and the district superintendent of police to file detailed counters explaining the decision to relocate the dargah.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on the 16th.

Petition challenging relocation

The notices were issued in response to a petition filed by a woman named Najeema, who challenged the government’s decision to shift the dargah from its existing location in Vemulawada.

Justice B Vijay Sen Reddy heard the matter recently.

Government’s stand

During the hearing, Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy submitted that Vemulawada witnesses a heavy inflow of devotees, and the relocation decision was taken as part of plans to improve infrastructure and provide better facilities.

He argued that the government intends to relocate places of worship belonging to other faiths to alternative sites with enhanced amenities, keeping public opinion in mind.

The Advocate General maintained that the move was not aimed against any particular religion.

Court seeks detailed response

After hearing the arguments, Justice Vijay Sen Reddy directed the authorities to file detailed counter-affidavits.

The court clarified that any relocation action would be subject to its final orders.

The hearing was adjourned to the 16th for further proceedings.