Vendor arrested for mixing his semen with ice cream in Warangal

Hyderabad: Shocking discovery of a vendor in Warangal, Telangana, selling ice cream contaminated with urine and semen has sparked outrage.

A video surfaced on social media on Tuesday, March 19, showing the vendor masturbating and mixing his semen with the ice cream. Police have arrested the vendor along with a few others for production and sale of the adulterated ice-creams.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Nekkonda area of Warangal district.

As the summer sets in and the demand for ice cream goes up, many counterfeit manufacturers are seizing the opportunity to make easy cash. While incidents involving contaminated ice and substandard ingredients have been reported in the past, the recent incident has appalled the people.

In response, food safety authorities and police carried out raids on the ice cream facility. Many individuals were nabbed for the production and sale of these adulterated ice creams. They are currently undergoing interrogation.

Legal actions have been initiated against them under various sections of the law, and they have been remanded into custody.

Officials also scrutinised fruit salads stored at the ice cream establishment and disposed them of due to contamination concerns.

Following the incident, police have issued stern warnings to vendors selling faluda ice cream on roadside carts to maintain hygiene standards.