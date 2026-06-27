Venezuela quake toll over 900 as rescue efforts continue

The situation in Venezuela grew more desperate by the hour as residents searched through the rubble of collapsed homes and apartment buildings, three days after a devastating one-two punch of 7.2 and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes.

Authorities on Friday night, June 26, announced restrictions on access to La Guaira, the epicentre of the destruction, as heavy traffic and crowds began disrupting rescue operations. Officials said people entering the area would now require official permits, though details about the process remained unclear.

The death toll from Wednesday’s earthquakes climbed to at least 920, while more than 51,000 people were reported missing. Many Venezuelans took the search for missing relatives into their own hands, citing a shortage of government rescue teams in the worst-hit areas.

Aid agencies consider the first 48 to 72 hours after an earthquake critical for finding survivors, though rescue chances can extend if people have access to food and water.

Also Read Death toll from Venezuelan earthquakes climbs to 235

“Each person saved is a miracle,” said Jorge Rodríguez, president of Venezuela’s National Assembly. “We are not going to hide absolutely anything about the magnitude of this tragedy.”

Families wait anxiously for missing loved ones

In La Guaira, north of the capital Caracas, Nazareth Jimenez broke down as neighbours used hammers and power tools to cut through massive concrete slabs from a collapsed building.

She waited anxiously to know whether her siblings, nephews, nieces and friends were still alive.

“My God, how are we going to get them out of there?” Jimenez said.

She appealed to the government and countries around the world for heavy machinery needed to remove collapsed structures.

“There are still people alive in there,” she said.

Government forces distributed food and water to survivors in La Guaira, while acting President Delcy Rodríguez said authorities were carrying out a full-scale response during the “critical hours” for rescue operations.

She welcomed international rescuers and humanitarian aid, saying La Guaira had been militarised and additional assistance was on its way. However, residents said the support reaching affected areas remained far below what was needed.

Thousands injured as destruction spreads

The disaster has become a major challenge for Rodríguez, who took office in January after former President Nicolás Maduro was captured and removed by the United States.

Venezuela has struggled with economic instability for more than a decade, and many people have questioned the legitimacy of Rodríguez’s political movement.

Authorities said the number of deaths could rise further, while independent digital databases showed tens of thousands missing. Officials warned that the figures could include people who lost phone connectivity or duplicate reports.

More than 3,300 people were injured as of Friday afternoon, and authorities said 243 people had been rescued.

Millions affected as survivors sleep on streets

The International Organization for Migration said up to 6.76 million people could be affected by the disaster, including nearly 2 million in Caracas.

Experts said the destruction was worsened by the quick succession of shallow earthquakes.

Loyce Pace, the International Red Cross’ regional director for the Americas, said many residents were still afraid to return to their homes.

“People are still terrified to reenter what were their homes,” she said.

Many survivors continued sleeping on streets, fearing further collapses.

Omar Reyes said around 20 members of his family were killed.

“I’ve been left alone in this life,” Reyes said while standing near the rubble where two of his children were buried.

Rescue operations disrupted by crowds and shortages

In Maiquetia, residents lined up outside shops and pharmacies as supplies became harder to access.

At one point, a woman threw herself over a package of diapers to protect it from being taken, highlighting the desperation among survivors.

Traffic, crowds and motorcyclists disrupted rescue operations in some areas. Mexican soldiers and volunteers repeatedly asked people to remain silent to listen for survivors trapped under the debris, but noise from vehicles and crowds continued to hamper efforts.

Some residents began taking essential items such as food and toilet paper from stores in Catia La Mar, near the country’s main airport.

A pharmacy parking lot was converted into a temporary shelter with tents, tarps and hammocks.

Hope remains for families trapped under rubble

Yuleidy Cadenas, 28, stood outside a collapsed public housing building hoping her son, mother and brother would be rescued.

She escaped barefoot when another building collapsed on Wednesday and later discovered that her mother’s 12-storey apartment block had completely collapsed.

“I got on top of the rubble and told them to yell back, and nobody did, not my brother, nor my son, nor my mother,” Cadenas said.

International rescue teams arrive

Venezuelan authorities said 861 volunteers from Mexico, the United States, El Salvador, Switzerland, Colombia and other countries had arrived to assist rescue efforts, with more teams expected.

Acting President Rodríguez said she spoke with US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday, and they confirmed plans to send rescue teams and humanitarian equipment.