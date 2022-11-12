Venkatesh to take break from acting to follow spiritual path?

Hyderabad: Venkatesh Daggubati, popularly known as Victory Venkatesh for his commercial successes, is one of the most celebrated actors of Tollywood. The stunning star has built a massive fan base and he often keeps his fans hooked to his latest professional updates.

Speculations are rife that Venkatesh is planning to take a break from the industry to follow spiritual path. A report in well-known Telugu entertainment portal suggest that the actor will going on a sabbatical from acting to devote some time for his spiritual practice. Rumors of his break started doing rounds after fans noticed that there is no big Telugu project in his kitty. However, nothing is official yet.

Amid these rumor’s, his statement from 2017 is resurfacing on internet. During one of his old interviews, the F3 actor was quoted saying, “I visited the Ramana Maharshi Ashram and spent a lot of time there. I always like to spend time alone in a very peaceful way,” says the actor, adding, “I quietly go wherever I want to and return, without making a fuss out of it.”

However, it seems like there is no truth all these speculations as Venkatesh is working quite actively and he has been shooting for several projects. He has one highly anticipated Bollywood project ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ in his sleeves. The movie that stars Salman Khan in the lead role, marks his comeback in Bollywood after almost 3 decades. The movie is slated to be released in 2023.

Venky Mama also has new web series with Netflix in which he will be seen screen sharing with his nephew-actor Rana Daggubati. It is also expected that the actor might announce a new Telugu project in December on this birthday.