Vennela murder case: 3 police officers suspended for negligence

Bengaluru: Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh on Friday, June 12, ordered the suspension of three police personnel for alleged negligence in the investigation of the murder of six-year-old Vennela, which occurred within the limits of the Kadugodi police station on March 24.

The suspended officers are Kadugodi Police Inspector Rangaswamy, Sub-Inspector Ningaraju, and Constable Halesh Nayak.

According to the commissioner, the officers failed to register a criminal case against the accused despite the post-mortem report clearly indicating that the child had been assaulted and suffocated to death. The action was taken after it was found that no murder case had been registered against the child’s mother Priyanka, and her live-in partner, Mohan, for more than two months after the report was received.

Priyanka arrested

Meanwhile, Priyanka, who had gone into hiding after the case was registered, was arrested by a special police team from a resort in Sakleshpur in Hassan district.

Investigators said the accused initially attempted to portray the death as natural. However, the post-mortem examination revealed that the child had died due to suffocation, prompting further investigation.

Police sources said Priyanka and Mohan had travelled towards Kolar in a car along with the child on March 24, which coincided with Priyanka’s birthday. They allegedly claimed that the child had eaten biryani and ice cream and later slept inside the air-conditioned vehicle. The next morning, they reported that the child had died.

Suspicion arose after the child’s father, Praveen, insisted on a post-mortem examination. The medical report subsequently revealed evidence of homicide.

Police suspect that the child may have been viewed as an obstacle to the couple’s lifestyle. The investigation is continuing based on the complaint filed by the father and the evidence gathered so far.