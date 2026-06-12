Bengaluru police arrest mother 3 months after 6-yr-old’s murder

Bengaluru: The shocking murder of six-year-old Vennela has not only exposed a gruesome crime but has also raised serious questions about the functioning of the Kadugodi police in Bengaluru, Karnataka, who allegedly failed to act for more than two months despite medical evidence pointing to homicide.

Vennela was allegedly murdered on March 24, but a murder case was registered only on June 4 after sustained pressure from the victim’s family and intervention from the Lokayukta. The nearly 72-day delay has prompted allegations of gross negligence and possible shielding of the accused.

The latest development came on Thursday when Vennela’s mother, Priyanka, was produced before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court in Bengaluru. The court granted police custody of the accused for five days to facilitate further interrogation. Priyanka had been absconding since the case was registered and was finally traced to a farmhouse near Sakleshpur belonging to her live-in partner and co-accused Mohan.

Live-in partner has confessed to the killing

According to investigators, Mohan has already confessed to killing the child after becoming enraged over a trivial issue involving an ice cream inside his luxury car. Police suspect that Priyanka was aware of the crime and may have assisted in destroying evidence. Her custodial interrogation is expected to reveal more information on her role in the alleged murder.

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However, the biggest controversy revolves around the conduct of police officials during the initial stages of the investigation. Sources said the post-mortem examination conducted on March 25 had indicated that the child died from suffocation. Despite the medical opinion suggesting foul play, no murder case was registered, and the accused were neither detained nor subjected to rigorous questioning.

Serious lapses found in investigation

A subsequent inquiry by the Lokayukta reportedly found serious lapses in the investigation. The report is said to have pointed out that Kadugodi police failed to collect crucial CCTV footage from multiple locations, including the ice cream parlour in Indiranagar, toll plazas and the villa where the accused lived. Investigators also allegedly ignored suspicious statements given by Priyanka and Mohan.

The report further states that even after doctors expressed suspicion of homicidal death, police failed to initiate criminal proceedings. During this period, the accused allegedly got sufficient time to destroy vital evidence. Clothes worn on the day of the incident were washed, bedsheets were cleaned, the house was sanitised and the car allegedly used during the crime was thoroughly washed.

Adding to the outrage, investigators believe Priyanka and Mohan spent nearly 12 hours with the child’s body before informing others. Evidence gathered during the probe suggests that while the child lay dead, the couple continued with birthday celebrations and shopping plans linked to Priyanka’s birthday.

Murder case registered after complaint by Vennela’s father

The case eventually moved forward only after Vennela’s father, Praveen, approached the Lokayukta and filed a complaint. Following intervention from senior officials, a murder case was finally registered, leading to Mohan’s arrest and Priyanka’s subsequent detention.

With Priyanka now in police custody, investigators hope to uncover the full truth behind the murder and determine whether the prolonged delay in action helped the accused evade justice and destroy crucial evidence.