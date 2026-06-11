Jailed husband sends burqa-clad men to attack wife, locals foil plan

Shivamogga: A murder accused lodged in prison allegedly hired a group of men to attack his own wife after she refused to provide him money, and failed to visit him regularly. Fortunately, the burqa-clad gang was caught by alert residents in Shivamogga’s KR Puram area before they could execute their plan.

According to police, the accused is an undertrial prisoner who has been lodged in Shivamogga Central Prison for the past year in connection with a murder case. His wife, Tabassum Banu, was already struggling to support herself and her children and was unable to meet her husband’s demands. Angered by this, the accused allegedly instructed his associates to intimidate and assault her.

Acting on his directions, four men identified as Aslam (25), Mahesh (20), Darshan (20) and Munna (24) reportedly arrived near the woman’s residence in KR Puram wearing burqas to conceal their identities.

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However, their suspicious movements caught the attention of local residents. Sensing that something was amiss, members of the public confronted the group and questioned them. During the confrontation, locals discovered that the individuals hiding behind the burqas were men allegedly preparing to target the woman.

Enraged residents reportedly thrashed the suspects before handing three of them over to the police. One accused, Munna, managed to escape from the spot and is currently on the run.

Police have registered two separate cases in connection with the incident and launched a search operation to trace the absconding accused. Authorities said further investigation is underway to establish the full extent of the conspiracy and the role of the jailed accused in orchestrating the attack.

Family members of the woman said her life was saved due to the timely intervention of vigilant locals.