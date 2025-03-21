Astrologer predicts Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha’s death

Hyderabad: The controversial astrologer Venu Swamy is once again in the news. He earlier made headlines for predicting the breakup of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. Over time, he became popular for making bold and shocking comments about Tollywood stars. Now, he is back in the spotlight with another serious statement.

A leaked audio clip has gone viral on social media. In it, Venu Swamy is heard saying that three famous Telugu film stars – Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu – may die by suicide. He even claims that Vijay Deverakonda is the most likely, based on his astrology calculations. He also says that Prabhas is suffering from serious health issues.

Fans are shocked and upset after hearing the audio. Many are worried that such statements could hurt the stars and their families. Some are also questioning how these predictions are allowed to be made in public.

There are also people who believe that Venu Swamy makes such predictions to scare celebrities. They say he uses fear to make them approach him for expensive poojas and rituals. In the past too, he made similar negative predictions about other stars and political leaders.