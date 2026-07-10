Verdict today on Khan Sir’s anticipatory bail plea

New Delhi: A Patna civil court is set to pronounce its decision on the anticipatory bail plea of noted coaching educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, on Friday, July 10, in connection with a dispute involving fellow coaching operator Roshan Anand.

The court had reserved its verdict after hearing arguments on the matter earlier this week, with the outcome expected to determine whether Khan Sir will receive protection from arrest in the case.

The hearing took place in the court of District and Sessions Judge Rupesh Dev at the Patna Civil Court. During Wednesday’s proceedings, counsel for both parties presented detailed arguments on various aspects of the case.

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The anticipatory bail petition filed by Khan Sir and his two bodyguards was the subject of the hearing. The matter had earlier been heard on Tuesday, when arguments continued for nearly 40 minutes but remained inconclusive. The court then fixed Wednesday for the remaining submissions.

After hearing both sides, the court reserved its order.

Advocate Rajat Singh, legal counsel for Khan Sir, said arguments on Tuesday had focused on several key issues, including the licence of the firearm carried by one of Khan Sir’s bodyguards.

He said the arguments could not be completed on Tuesday, and the court had fixed Wednesday for the remaining submissions. He added that the judge also observed that the matter has been pending for a long time and should be decided expeditiously.

The dispute stems from an incident that took place on June 2 in Patna’s Kadamkuan police station area involving Khan Sir and Roshan Anand, who runs Gyan Bindu GS Academy.

According to the allegations, a security guard was assaulted, and vandalism occurred during the incident.

Khan Sir accused Anand of orchestrating the attack, and a video purportedly related to the incident later circulated widely on social media. Following the escalation of the dispute, legal proceedings were initiated, leading to the filing of the anticipatory bail application by Khan Sir and his bodyguards.