Verify tenants or face action, Hyderabad Police warn landlords

To make verification easier, Hyderabad Police have enabled tenant registration on the Hawk Eye mobile app.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:
For rent sign with a house cutout on a blue background, symbolising rental property.

Hyderabad: Landlords in Hyderabad could face legal action, including hefty penalties and sealing of premises, if they rent out properties without getting tenants verified and the premises are later found linked to illegal activities, the police said.

With the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri police intensifying verification drives across residential colonies, apartment complexes and lodges, officials have asked landlords to ensure every tenant undergoes mandatory police verification before moving in.

Officials said failure to register tenants invites strict action, and if rented premises are found being used for offences such as drug trafficking, gambling, prostitution, cyber fraud or sheltering undocumented persons, the owner too could be held accountable, with the property liable to be sealed under the law.

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Hawk Eye app simplifies process

To make verification easier, Hyderabad Police have enabled tenant registration on the Hawk Eye mobile application, which has a dedicated module for landlords to upload a tenant’s personal details, identity documents and photographs. Those without access to the app can obtain tenant verification forms from the local police station and submit them along with the required identity and address proof.

Police described tenant verification as a key preventive measure that helps flag people with a criminal background and keeps rented accommodation from being misused for illegal activities.

‘Don’t rely only on brokers’

Officials also cautioned landlords against depending solely on brokers while renting out their properties, saying some brokers have been found to misrepresent a tenant’s background in return for higher rents. This risk is compounded when owners live away from the property and remain unaware of what goes on inside, they said.

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As an additional safeguard, police have advised landlords to install closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras at entry points, corridors, staircases and building exteriors to aid surveillance and any future investigation. They urged all property owners to cooperate with the verification drive, saying it serves both public safety and the landlords’ own interests.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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