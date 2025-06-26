Veteran Communist leader V S Achuthanandan remains critical

The 101-year-old Marxist leader was admitted earlier this week and continues to be treated in intensive care by a team of specialist doctors.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th June 2025 2:08 pm IST
Former Kerala CM V S Achuthanandan
V S Achuthanandan

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan remains in a critical condition at a private hospital here, days after suffering a cardiac attack, doctors said on Thursday.

The 101-year-old Marxist leader was admitted earlier this week and continues to be treated in intensive care by a team of specialist doctors.

According to the latest medical bulletin issued by the hospital on Thursday, doctors are using life-saving equipment to support his breathing, blood pressure, and kidney functions.

MS Creative School

Achuthanandan, a towering figure in Kerala politics, has been battling age-related health issues in recent years and has largely stayed away from public life.

He is the last surviving member of the group that founded the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 1964, following the historic split in the undivided Communist Party.

A lifelong campaigner for social justice and workers’ rights, Achuthanandan served as the state chief minister from 2006 to 2011.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th June 2025 2:08 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button