Veteran Communist leader V S Achuthanandan remains critical

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan remains in a critical condition at a private hospital here, days after suffering a cardiac attack, doctors said on Thursday.

The 101-year-old Marxist leader was admitted earlier this week and continues to be treated in intensive care by a team of specialist doctors.

According to the latest medical bulletin issued by the hospital on Thursday, doctors are using life-saving equipment to support his breathing, blood pressure, and kidney functions.

Achuthanandan, a towering figure in Kerala politics, has been battling age-related health issues in recent years and has largely stayed away from public life.

He is the last surviving member of the group that founded the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 1964, following the historic split in the undivided Communist Party.

A lifelong campaigner for social justice and workers’ rights, Achuthanandan served as the state chief minister from 2006 to 2011.