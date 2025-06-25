BJP functionary from Pune booked for molesting cop, quits party

Pune: A case has been registered against a Pune BJP leader for allegedly molesting a senior woman inspector, police said on Wednesday, June 25.

Accused Pramod Kondhre, general secretary of the BJP’s city unit, has resigned from the party, said his senior colleague.

The alleged incident took place on June 23 near a tea stall in the city’s Shaniwarwada area, the police said. union minister for roads and highway and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari was to grace an event in Pune. The female inspector was incharge of security.

Kondhre allegedly misbehaved with the woman officer, a senior police official said.

“The woman officer has accused Kondhre of indulging in an inappropriate act, which has been captured on CCTV camera. We have registered a case under sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that deal with outraging a woman’s modesty and sexual harassment,” the official said.

Meanwhile, BJP city unit president Dhiraj Ghate said Kondhre submitted his resignation, and the party has accepted it.

“In the letter, Kondhre said that he should be relieved from his responsibilities until the probe against him is completed. We have accepted the resignation,” he said.

Terming the incident “unfortunate”, BJP leader and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Chitra Wagh has sought stringent action against Kondhre.