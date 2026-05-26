Veteran film and TV actor Ramakant Dayama dies at 71

Mumbai: Veteran actor Ramakant Dayama, known for his performances in “Chak De India”, “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” and “Ram Setu”, has died after prolonged illness, a family friend said. He was 71.

Dayama had been unwell for several months, but the exact cause of his death is not known. His last rites were carried out on Tuesday.

A familiar face in the industry, Dayama was widely appreciated for his versatile performances over the years.

In “Chak De! India”, he played an official associated with the Indian Hockey Federation, while in “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story”, he portrayed Shantilal Mehta, father of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

He is survived by his wife, Dr Asha Naithani and daughter, Yashaswini Dayama, who is also an actor and has featured in “Dear Zindagi” and “Delhi Crime”.