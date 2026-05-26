Veteran film and TV actor Ramakant Dayama dies at 71

In "Chak De! India", he played an official associated with the Indian Hockey Federation.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 26th May 2026 11:18 pm IST
A man with a moustache and grey hair, wearing a black shirt, smiling in a warmly lit room with vintage de.
Ramakant Dayama

Mumbai: Veteran actor Ramakant Dayama, known for his performances in “Chak De India”, “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” and “Ram Setu”, has died after prolonged illness, a family friend said. He was 71.

Dayama had been unwell for several months, but the exact cause of his death is not known. His last rites were carried out on Tuesday.

A familiar face in the industry, Dayama was widely appreciated for his versatile performances over the years.

Subhan Bakery

In “Chak De! India”, he played an official associated with the Indian Hockey Federation, while in “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story”, he portrayed Shantilal Mehta, father of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

He is survived by his wife, Dr Asha Naithani and daughter, Yashaswini Dayama, who is also an actor and has featured in “Dear Zindagi” and “Delhi Crime”.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 26th May 2026 11:18 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button