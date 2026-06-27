Veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj passes away at 73

Renowned actor, director, writer, and screenwriter K. Bhagyaraj, celebrated for his exceptional storytelling skills and innovative screenplay techniques that influenced generations of filmmakers, passed away on Saturday, June 27, following a massive heart attack. He was 73.

According to reports Bhagyaraj suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Chennai. Doctors attempted to revive him, but despite their efforts, he could not be saved.

He is survived by his wife, actress Poornima Bhagyaraj, and their children, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Saranya Bhagyaraj.

A towering figure in Tamil cinema, Bhagyaraj built a remarkable career as an actor, director, producer, and writer, delivering several memorable films that continue to be appreciated for their compelling narratives, relatable characters, and enduring music. Films such as Mouna Geethangal, Andha Ezhu Naatkal, and Mundhanai Mudichu remain important works in Tamil cinema and are still studied for their screenplay structure and storytelling techniques.

Throughout his career, Bhagyaraj’s films often explored social themes and everyday relationships, striking a chord with audiences across Tamil Nadu. His unique approach to storytelling brought ordinary people and their experiences to the forefront of mainstream cinema.

Bhagyaraj began his journey in the film industry as an assistant director under acclaimed filmmaker Bharathiraja during the making of the landmark 1977 film 16 Vayathinile. Over time, he emerged as one of Tamil cinema’s most distinctive creative voices.

He transformed the image of the Tamil film hero by demonstrating that intelligence, wit, and vulnerability could be just as captivating as traditional notions of heroism. Often portraying bespectacled, middle-class characters, Bhagyaraj blended humour and emotion effortlessly, creating protagonists who felt authentic and familiar to audiences.

Rather than presenting larger-than-life heroes, Bhagyaraj celebrated the common man, crafting characters who reflected the lives and aspirations of ordinary people. His influence on Tamil cinema’s narrative style and character writing continues to inspire filmmakers even today.

With his passing, Tamil cinema has lost one of its most original storytellers and screenplay masters.