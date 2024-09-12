Veteran politician Sitaraman Yechury passes away at 72

CPI(M) general secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP Sitaram Yechury passed away on Thursday, September 12, after a prolonged illness. He was 72.

On September 10, the veteran politician was admitted to the intensive care unit of AIIMS for respiratory support. He was treated for an acute respiratory tract infection.

The CPI (M) on X confirmed the news.

“It is with profound grief that we announce the passing away of CPIM General Secretary, our beloved Comrade Sitaram Yechury, at 3.03 pm today, 12th September, at the AIIMS, New Delhi. He was suffering from a respiratory tract infection that developed complications,” the party wrote.

Who is Sitaram Yechury?

Yechury, who has been a member of the Politburo of CPI(M) since 1992, served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal from 2005 to 2017.

Born on August 12, 1952, into a Telugu-speaking family in Chennai, he grew up in Hyderabad and studied at All Saints High School, Hyderabad, until his tenth standard.

He later joined President’s Estate School, New Delhi. He pursued a B.A. (Hons.) in Economics at St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and completed his M.A. in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

He began his political career in 1974 by joining the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). Later, he joined the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Condolences flood in after Yechury’s death

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on X, “Sad to know that Sri Sitaram Yechury has passed away. I knew the veteran parliamentarian that he was and his demise will be a loss for the national politics. I express my condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed Yechury as ‘an effective Parliamentarian’.

“Saddened by the passing away of Shri Sitaram Yechury Ji. He was a leading light of the Left and was known for his ability to connect across the political spectrum. He also made a mark as an effective Parliamentarian. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” he said on X.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the demise of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and said he was a protector of the idea of India with a deep understanding of the country.

Yechury passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday following prolonged illness, hospital and party sources said. He was 72.

Yechury had been in a critical condition for the last few days and was on respiratory support.

“Sitaram Yechury ji was a friend. A protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

“I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief,” he said.

TMC national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee also condoled Yechury’s death and said his understanding of public policy and keen insight into parliamentary affairs were truly remarkable.

“Sad to hear about the passing of veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury. While our political ideologies often clashed, I had the privilege of interacting with him during several opposition meetings over the last couple of years.

“His simplicity, profound understanding of public policy and keen insight into parliamentary affairs were truly remarkable. My thoughts are with his family, friends and all those who admired him. May his soul find peace. Om Shanti!” he posted on X.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, “A thorough gentleman and a man of unwavering conviction. Travel well #SitaramYechury. Indian politics shall miss you and the values you lived for.”

A thorough gentleman and a man of unwavering conviction. Travel well #SitaramYechury.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday he was very loyal to his ideology. “Yechury had a deep understanding of political issues in the country and abroad. His departure is a big loss for Indian politics,” Gehlot wrote on X.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said he was instrumental in shaping the UPA-1 government and led the drafting of common minimum programmes that transformed the country’s policy approach on critical issues.

“His presence at my swearing-in ceremony (as Chief Minister) in 2023 is a cherished memory. His legacy will continue to inspire generations,” he added

Deeply saddened by the passing of CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.



Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said on X that, “His departure is a great loss for Indian politics. He was a skilled politician, thinker and a leader dedicated to the interests of the people”

Conveying his heartfelt condolences, he said, “I pray to Marang Buru to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear this loss.”

Kerala CM says ‘farewell’ to Sitaram Yechury and stayed on X that “His passing leaves an irreplaceable void in the Communist movement and people’s struggles. I cherish the moments we shared and his unmatched ideological clarity, strategic brilliance, and dedication to the revolutionary cause”