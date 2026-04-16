VHP, Bajrang Dal call for protest in Hyderabad over ‘corporate jihad’

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have called for a protest on Friday, April 17, at the Veer Savarkar statue near Kacheguda crossroads, to protest against “corporate jihad,” “love jihad” and “land jihad.”

The demonstration comes amid the ongoing Nashik TCS case, where seven Muslim employees have been arrested on charges of sexual harassment and alleged religious conversion.

In a press release, the organisers have demanded mandatory safety and anti-religious discrimination audits in IT companies and multinational corporations (MNCs), immediate arrests and stricter enforcement of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act to safeguard women from coercion.

The protest will start from 7:30 pm and is being organised by the Vidyanagar Zilla (Barkatpura Bhaag) units of the groups.

“Corporate jihad,” “love jihad” and “land jihad” are right-wing coined terms against the Muslim community, alleging a conspiracy by Muslims to overpower the Hindu majority in India, claims that have been widely disputed and debunked.