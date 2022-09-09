VHP, Bajrang Dal threaten to disrupt Kunal Kamra’s show in Gurugram

Gurugram: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal on Friday submitted a memorandum to the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner demanding cancellation of stand-up comic Kunal Kamra show scheduled at Studio Xo Bar in Sector 29 on September 17.

In the letter, the Hindu outfits threatened to hold protests and disrupt the show if it is not cancelled. They alleged that Kamra is known to hurt religious sentiments by cracking jokes about Hindu deities.

Sources said members of the two right-wing outfits had visited the bar and asked the management to do away with the event.

The sources also said the club has decided to cancel the show to avoid any trouble. However, reports claimed that tickets for the show were still being sold online.

Meanwhile, the district administration is still to react to the memorandum. No official statement has been issued as yet.

“An artiste by the name of Kunal Kamra is organising a show at Studio Xo Bar in Sector 29, Gurugram, on September 17. He has a habit of mocking our gods. An FIR has also been filed against him earlier in this regard. This show will create communal tension in Gurugram and thus we request it be cancelled at the earliest or we will protest and disrupt it,” read the memorandum.

“We cannot allow anybody to hurt our religious sentiments. We spoke to the bar management on the matter. We also informed the local administration that this show can lead to a communal problem so it should be cancelled,” said a member of the Bajrang Dal.