VHP, Bajrang Dal to launch a helpline for Hindus of Telangana

Hyderabad: Hindutva groups Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal are planning on launching the “Telangana Hindu Helpline.” The helpline is being launched to allegedly counter the “anti-Hindu policies” taken up by the state government.

According to the press release issued by VHP, “In response to the numerous anti-Hindu occurrences taking place in society, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have made a decision to launch the helpline number.”

“The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has stepped up to support the Hindu community on matters like love jihad, cow protection, conversion to another religion, acquiring property for temples, the police acting unfairly toward Hindus, etc. Wherever someone in the state has a need, VHP has made the decision to take the initiative to address it,” the release stated.

Additionally, the VHP and Bajarang dal are also conducting Mrityunjaya Homa in the office.

On July 8, the helpline was launched by VHP and Bajrang Dal for 18 districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Hindus have been urged to lodge complaints with local district administration/police authorities if they get any ‘threatening’ messages or calls over social media posts.

The VHP spokesman said, “We are with the Hindu community and for this we have released a helpline no. (9198942004) in 18 districts of Kashi Prant to assist them if they want to lodge complaints with police and district authorities regarding threat perception.”