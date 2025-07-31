VHP claims ‘ambulance jihad’ conspiracy over attempted murder of driver

Hyderabad: Condemning the alleged brutal physical assault and attempted murder of a driver, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) here has claimed that the attempt is a part of ‘ambulance jihad’ run by a mafia of Muslims. Claiming the alleged assault of the driver was committed by ‘jihadi forces’ that are fleecing ordinary citizens.

The alleged incident reportedly took place under the Uppal Police Station limits. The VHP claimed that the incident is a result of a ‘Muslim fundamentalist mafia’ that assaulted the ∂river named Sunil who according to the organisation is providing humanitarian ambulance services at normal rates to orphaned and impoverished families.

“These Jihadi forces are playing with the lives of poor and orphaned Hindus. Fundamentalist groups have formed a mafia at government and private hospitals, taking control of ambulance services

and extorting exorbitant amounts of money. This is profoundly shocking. It’s deeply distressing that many impoverished Hindu patients are losing their lives because they cannot afford the demanded rates and consequently fail to reach hospitals in time,” said the VHP in a statement.

It claimed that ‘fundamentalists’ are attacking Hindu ambulance drivers and owners,

and attempting to murder Hindu businessmen. “The unbearable aggression of these Jihadis is forcing many social workers to abandon their services to the poor,” added the VHP statement.

The VHP has demanded that a dedicated investigation into the ‘Ambulance Jihad’ incident must be held and appealed to the government to take immediate action.