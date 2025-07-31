Ghose Commission submits report on Kaleshwaram project after 15-month probe

Hyderabad: Justice PC Ghose Commission, which probed the alleged irregularities in the execution of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project, on Thursday, July 31, submitted its report to the Telangana government.

The Commission, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose, submitted its report to Irrigation Department Secretary Rahul Bojja, who then forwarded the same to Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao.

The Commission probed the alleged irregularities in planning, design, construction, quality control, operation and maintenance of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla Barrages of the Kaleshwaram project constructed by the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The one-man Commission was constituted on March 14, 2024, to probe the allegations. Some piers of the Medigadda Barrage had caved in during October 2023. After the Congress party came to power in December 2024, it ordered a probe by the Vigilance Department.

Also Read Harish Rao defends Kaleshwaram Project design change, cost escalation

The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) was also asked to conduct an investigation into all aspects of the mega project. After the preliminary report by the Vigilance Department highlighted irregularities, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had announced a judicial probe during a debate in the Assembly.

The term of the Commission has been extended seven times so far after the initial period ended on June 30, 2024. In May this year, the term was extended till July 31.

After the last extension, the Commission summoned BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and former ministers T. Harish Rao and Eatala Rajender.

KCR appeared before the Commission on June 11. The BRS leader, who was the chief minister from 2014 to 2023, was reportedly questioned by the Commission about the redesign of the project and the policy and finance-related decisions taken for its construction.

KCR reportedly gave a report on the project to the Commission, highlighting key features of the project and explaining the need to redesign and re-engineer it.

The BRS denied the allegation of corruption in the Kaleshwaram project and termed the summons to KCR an act of political vendetta by the Congress government.

During the last 15 months, the Ghose Commission examined over 115 witnesses, including engineers and retired and serving officials associated with the barrages and others. The State Cabinet is likely to discuss the Commission report at its next meeting and chalk out the future course of action.