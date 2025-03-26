Video: VHP distributes ‘trishuls’ in Telangana

Hyderabad: The far-right Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) recently organized a program in Sangareddy, Telangana, where it distributed trishuls (tridents) to hundreds of its members.

A video circulating on social media shows Bajrang Dal activists holding trishuls and taking an oath to protect Hindu Dharma.

Around 500 local people attended the program and took the oath.

According to the organizers, the participants were mainly Bajrang Dal activists who vowed to protect Hindu identity.

According to Citizens for Justice and Peace, a human rights watchdog group, these events—where tridents are distributed and oaths are administered to “protect Hindu identity”—have become platforms for promoting exclusionary ideologies and inciting communal hatred. Leaders at these gatherings propagate baseless conspiracies like “love jihad” and “land jihad,” while openly vilifying minorities, calling for economic boycotts, and glorifying vigilantism. Such incendiary remarks not only deepen social divisions but also normalize the idea of violence under the guise of cultural or religious defense.

In February, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal organized the ‘Trishul Diksha’ program in Telangana’s Khammam district.

Right-wing organizations have intensified their activities in the state after the BJP formed its government for a third term at the center. Eight BJP MPs won parliamentary elections from Telangana last year.