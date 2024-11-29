VHP launches nationwide protest against ‘atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh’

The far-right organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has announced a two-day, nationwide agitation in India to protest and condemn what it describes as “atrocities” against the Hindu minority community in Bangladesh.

According to reports, the protest is being organised by the Hindutva group Bajrang Dal, which is affiliated with the VHP. The aim of the agitation is to draw attention to alleged human rights violations faced by Hindus in Bangladesh, who constitute around 8 percent of the country’s population of approximately 170 million.

The VHP’s national spokesperson, Vinod Bansal, has accused the Bangladeshi government of supporting “Islamic jihadist elements”, claiming that the situation for the Hindu community has significantly deteriorated since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government in August this year.

The VHP has called upon all sectors of Hindu society, as well as human rights activists, to join what it describes as a struggle against these offences.

Reports suggest that over 200 attacks on Hindus have occurred in more than 50 districts of Bangladesh within a relatively short period.

Arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das

The urgency of the protests has intensified following the arrest of Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari on sedition charges. He was arrested on Monday, November 25, at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka while intending to travel to Chattogram.

The arrest was carried out by a team from the police’s detective branch in connection with a sedition case filed against him and 18 others. The charges stem from an October 30 rally during which participants were accused of disrespecting Bangladesh’s national flag and making provocative speeches. The rally was part of a series of protests demanding protection for the Hindu minority community in Bangladesh.

Chinmoy Krishna Das’s denial of bail has led to widespread and violent protests by members of the Hindu community across Dhaka and Chattogram. Vinod Bansal expressed grave concern over the arrest, describing it as an act of genocide against the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

India’s response

The Government of India (GOI) has also expressed its concern about the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh, urging the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure their protection.

India’s ministry of external affairs (MEA) issued an official statement expressing deep concern over the arrest of the religious leader. The statement criticised the charges against Chinmoy Krishna Das, noting that they were filed despite him making “legitimate demands through prayer gatherings”, while violence against Hindus and other minorities continues unabated.