VHP leader receives death threat from ‘burqa-clad woman’; Hindu friends held

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Santosh Sharma from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore had received a death threat letter written in Urdu on July 12 allegedly from a woman clad in a burqa. Now, a police investigation revealed that the accused are close friends of Sharma, belonging to the Hindu community.

According to the reports, the incident occurred in the Tukoganj police jurisdiction, where the Hindutva leader has reported receiving threats.

The letter written in Urdu and translated into Hindu language reportedly contained a chilling message: “Read these lines and you will understand everything, now you will not be saved,” along with the phrase “Allahu Akbar”.

Sharma who had previously received a beheading threat on 23 March 2023 stated that such threats have become a regular occurrence. He further claimed that he remains steadfast in his commitment to his work for Hindutva, despite the anxiety it causes his family and organization members.

In the old letter, he was also threatened to “cease working against Islamic extremism”.

In a video, senior police stated that the death threat letter that had raised significant concerns about communal tensions in the region was written in Urdu language and was handed over to the security guard of Sharma’s building allegedly by a burqa-clad woman.

Following the incident, Tukoganj Police police launched an investigation and arrested two individuals identified as Meera Kadam and Chhotu Bagwan in connection with the case.

“The accused have acknowledged their crime during interrogation. Their identification was made possible through CCTV footage from the area. They were close to Sharma,” the police official added.

When reporters asked the police official if the conspiracy was intended to frame a particular community or provoke communal strife, the official ignored the question, claiming that the accused wore a burqa solely to conceal their identity.

However, the Islamic phrases in the letter unambiguously expose the accused’s intention.