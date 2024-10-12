VHP threatens to disrupt India vs Bangladesh T20 match in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders threatened to disrupt the India vs Bangladesh T20 match to be held at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 12.

In a statement, the VHP claimed that Hindus in Bangladesh are being persecuted and objected to the government allowing the match to be held in the city.

The VHP leaders threatened to stall the match at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad, to highlight the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. They demanded the government cancel the permission for the match or they (government) would be held responsible if any untoward incident took place.

The police have already beefed up security at the venue and in the surrounding following the announcement. Both the teams have already reached Hyderabad for the India vs Bangladesh T20 match.

The Hyderabad police have made elaborate security arrangements with nearly 2,600 personnel on the ground at the Uppal Stadium for the match.

The personnel are drawn from various wings including 250 members from the security wing, along with 400 traffic officials, 1,662 law and order personnel, and additional platoons from the TSSP.

A joint command and control room will monitor over 300 CCTV cameras installed in and around the stadium, covering vehicle checkpoints and parking areas. Anti-sabotage teams, bomb disposal units, and sniffer dogs will conduct continuous checks until the match concludes.

To facilitate smooth entry and exit for players, VIPs, and spectators, special arrangements have been made. Metro rail services have extended their operating hours until 1 am to accommodate fans attending the event at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad.