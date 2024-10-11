Ind vs Ban at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad: Security, other facilities in place

Hyderabad: In light of the India vs Bangladesh T20 match at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad, the Rachakonda police have implemented security measures to ensure a smooth and incident-free event. With a seating capacity of approximately 39,000, the match is expected to draw huge crowds where fans can look forward to an enjoyable experience.

Comprehensive bandobust has been established, deploying around 2,600 police personnel from various units, including law and order, traffic, TSSP, Octopus teams, and the armed forces.

A joint command and control room will monitor over 300 CCTV cameras installed in and around the stadium, covering vehicle checkpoints and parking areas. Anti-sabotage teams, bomb disposal units, and sniffer dogs will conduct continuous checks until the match concludes.

To facilitate smooth entry and exit for players, VIPs, and spectators, special arrangements have been made. Metro rail services have extended their operating hours until 1 am to accommodate fans attending the event at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad.

Spectators are advised that certain items, including laptops, banners, water bottles, outside food, writing pens, perfumes, binoculars, helmets, batteries, lighters or matchboxes, sharp metallic or plastic objects, cameras, and cigarettes, are prohibited inside the stadium.

A dedicated SHE Team/anti-eve-teasing squad will be established at the venue to address women’s safety concerns. A separate vendor-supervising team will monitor and regulate their pricing. All personnel involved in the match, including vendors, have undergone thorough background checks, and photo ID passes have been issued.

To guide Hyderabad fans, adequate signage boards will be placed at key locations, ensuring easy access to the Uppal Stadium.

Parking on main roads from Genpact to Uppal Ring Road and from Uppal Ring Road to Vishal Mart and Ramanthapur has been prohibited. Spectators must park their vehicles at designated TSIIC parking areas. The stadium gates will open at 4:00 pm to allow early entry, while seven ambulances and four fire engines will be on standby for public safety.

Additionally, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is working to clear debris and garbage around the stadium. Vendors and hackers have been banned from operating outside Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad, with special teams monitoring the area for any instances of black ticket sales.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has been tasked with ensuring proper facilities for fans and police personnel. Tents, chairs, drinking water, and adequate lighting have been arranged, with security measures, including CCTV cameras and barricades, in place at entry and parking points.

Also Read Ind vs Ban T20 match at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad: Ticket sales begin today

Signage boards with clear night-visibility markings have also been installed on all major roads leading to the stadium to ease traffic flow.

Spectators have been advised to follow designated routes and parking areas. Those with car passes for gates 1 and 2 must enter from the Ramanthapur side, while those with passes for gates G-4 to G-10 should approach from the Habsiguda-Uppal main road.

Heavy goods vehicles will face restrictions and diversions on match day to prevent congestion around the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad.