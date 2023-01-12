VHP will burn effigy of Bihar education minister on Friday

Patna: Following a controversial statement by Bihar education minister Chandrashekher Yadav, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has decided to burn his effigy across the state on Friday for hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

VHP national president Dr RN Singh said that the Bihar education minister has given the statement due to his appeasement politics.

“He has given the statement to please a particular community and give a message to them that he can talk against Hindus without any problem. The minister should apologize for his statement. The state government should sack a senseless education minister,” Singh said.

“VHP will burn the effigy of the Bihar education minister in Patna and the entire state to make people aware about how educated he is,” Singh added.

VHP Bihar president Kameshwar Chaupal said: “When Hindu culture was under threat, the Hindu community had saved their culture through Ramcharitmanas in the entire world. Ramcharitmanas is showing the light to people who are disappointed and depressed. Why is the Bihar education minister not understanding how Shri Ram ate the “Joothe Ber” of Mata Shabri. He has also given the status of his brother Bharat to Nishadh Raj. Ramcharitmanas is like a sea and the Bihar education minister is picking snails at its cost.”

“Ramcharitmanas would not be understood by everyone. Only a knowledgeable person can understand it,” Chaupal said.