Vice President C P Radhakrishnan arrives in Karnataka, to attend key events

Bengaluru: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan arrived in Karnataka on Wednesday, April 22, and was warmly received by Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot, and State Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre.

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According to a post on Vice President’s official handle on ‘X’, he will inaugurate the Amrit Mahotsava Celebration of Dr Basavalinga Pattadevaru Mahaswamiji of Hiremath Samsthan at Sri Channabasavashram, Bhalki in Bidar.

Later in the day, the Vice President will attend as the Chief Guest at the 10th Convocation of the Central University of Karnataka in Kalaburagi, it added.