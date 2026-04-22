Vice President C P Radhakrishnan arrives in Karnataka, to attend key events

Vice President will attend as the Chief Guest at the 10th Convocation of the Central University of Karnataka.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd April 2026 10:46 am IST
C P Radhakrishnan
Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President of India C P Radhakrishnan.

Bengaluru: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan arrived in Karnataka on Wednesday, April 22, and was warmly received by Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot, and State Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre.

According to a post on Vice President’s official handle on ‘X’, he will inaugurate the Amrit Mahotsava Celebration of Dr Basavalinga Pattadevaru Mahaswamiji of Hiremath Samsthan at Sri Channabasavashram, Bhalki in Bidar.

Later in the day, the Vice President will attend as the Chief Guest at the 10th Convocation of the Central University of Karnataka in Kalaburagi, it added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd April 2026 10:46 am IST

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