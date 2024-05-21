Vice President Dhankhar likely to represent India at Raisi’s funeral: Sources

A one-day state mourning is being observed across India on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Raisi.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 21st May 2024 3:15 pm IST
Jagdeep Dhankar, India's 16th Vice President

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is likely to represent India at the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash, sources said on Tuesday.

They said Dhankhar is likely to leave for Iran on Wednesday.

Iranian President, foreign minister killed in helicopter crash

The Iranian president, the country’s foreign minister and several other officials were found dead on Monday, hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region in the northwestern part of the country, Iran state media reported.

Raisi, 63, and his entourage were heading to the city of Tabriz after returning from a visit to a locality on the Azerbaijan-Iran border on Sunday.

