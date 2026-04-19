Vice president embarks on two-day visit to Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Vice President of India C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday, April 19, left for Sri Lanka on a two-day official visit.

This marks the first bilateral visit by an Indian vice president to Sri Lanka, his office said.

During the visit, Radhakrishnan will call on the President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Disanayaka.

He will also meet the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya, along with other dignitaries on April 19, an official statement said.

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Radhakrishnan will interact with leaders of the Indian-origin Tamil community and Tamil leaders from the Northern and Eastern regions of Sri Lanka.

Later in the day, the vice president will address the Indian diaspora at a community event in Colombo, where he will virtually hand over houses to beneficiaries from Tamil communities, built with assistance from the Indian government as part of the third phase of the Indian Housing Project.

With this, the total number of houses for Tamil communities will reach 50,000, and 10,000 more houses are being built in the fourth phase of the project, the statement mentioned.

On April 20, the vice president will travel to Nuwara Eliya, visit the Indian Housing Projects, and interact with the local Tamil community.

This visit, which follows recent high-level engagements between the two countries, is expected to further strengthen the millennia-old civilisational and people-to-people ties between India and Sri Lanka, the statement said.