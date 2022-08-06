Vice prez election: Counting begins; NDA’s Dhankar likely to win

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the vice presidential election began Saturday evening after nearly 93 per cent of the members of Parliament cast their ballots.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is most known for serving as Bengal’s previous governor, may anticipate 527 votes, significantly more than the 372 needed to win. It may account for 70% of all votes cast, which is 2% more than M. Venkaiah Naidu obtained.

The counting started at 6 pm under the supervision of the Lok Sabha Secretary General, who is the returning officer for the poll.

Officials said of the total 780 MPs, as many as 725 MPs voted till 5 pm when the polling concluded.

Around 93 per cent polling was recorded in the vice presidential election on Saturday, with more than 50 MPs not exercising their franchise.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee and former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (71) is pitted against joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva (80) in the election.

All members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including nominated ones, are eligible to vote in the vice presidential election.

The Trinamool Congress, which has 39 MPs, including 23 in Lok Sabha, has already announced its decision to abstain from the election. However, two of its MPs — Sisir Kumar Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari — broke ranks and cast their ballots.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrived in a wheelchair and needed support to stand up and vote. CPM MP John Brittas was among those who helped the veteran leader in exercising his franchise. The two-term former prime minister greeted those present with folded hands.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president J P Nadda, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Commerce Minister and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal were among the leaders who turned up early at the Parliament House.

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi, who has contracted COVID-19, voted wearing a PPE kit.

“Satisfied that I could perform my duties as a third term parliamentarian in the #VP elections, even if in extraterrestrial attire!” he tweeted.

While two BJP MPs — Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dhotre — did not vote, among the prominent opposition MPs who were absent during voting included Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shafiqur Rahman Barq (both Samajwadi Party).

With the ruling BJP having an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha and 91 members in the Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar has a clear edge over his rival. He is likely to succeed incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu, whose tenure ends on August 10.

All MPs of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including nominated members, are entitled to vote in the vice presidential election.

The two Houses of Parliament together have a sanctioned strength of 788 MPs, of which there are eight vacancies in the Upper House.