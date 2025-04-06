Vicky Kaushal & Samantha pen special birthday wishes for Rashmika as she turns 29

Mumbai: One of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood, Rashmika Mandanna has turned 29 on Saturday.

Her ‘Chhaava’ co-star Vicky Kaushal wished her the most magical year ahead. Dropping a picture with Rashmika, Vicky penned on his Insta stories, “Happy Birthday @rashmika_mandanna !!! Wish you the most magical year ahead.”

‘Chhaava’ received an overwhelming response from the audience and turned out to be the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Netizens also adored Vicky and Rashmika’s chemistry during the promotions.

While Vicky gave a powerful performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika was seen as his better half Yesubai Bhonsale.

Rashmika’s contemporary, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also wished her on her special day with a heartfelt post that read, “Happy Birthday, sunshine! Wishing you all the wonderful things life has to offer. May your days be filled with joy, love, and, endless blessings. Stay happy always @rashmika_mandanna.”

Actor Maniesh Paul wrote on his IG, “Wish you a very happy birthday @rashmika_mandanna. Keep shining like a bright star which you always do.”

Meanwhile, the producers of Rashmika’s next ‘Kuberaa’, Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP also wished her with an adorable behind-the-scenes video compilation of the diva from the set, where she was seen having a blast.

The makers also penned a heartfelt wish on X, “Wishing our ever charming @iamRashmika a very happy birthday. May your day be as vibrant as your performance in #SekharKammulasKuberaa. #Kuberaa”

Sharing the BTS clip on her Insta stories, Rashmika penned, “Guysssss! @kuberaathemovie Thaaaankyouuuu!”, along with red-heart emojis.

Helmed by Sekhar Kammula, the highly-anticipated drama will also feature Nagarjuna, Dhanush, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil in prominent roles.

‘Kuberaa’ will have music scored by composer Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Niketh Bommi. Co-written by Chaithanya Pingali, the movie is expected to reach the silver screen on June 20 this year.