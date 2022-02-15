Vicky Kaushal’s ‘everyday is a day of love’ with Katrina Kaif

Vicky posted a happy picture of himself with Katrina, in which the two can be seen twinning in white outfits

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 15th February 2022 9:59 am IST
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal (Instagram)

Mumbai: After Katrina Kaif’s heartwarming V-Day message, her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal is pouring love back on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, the ‘Uri’ actor posted a happy picture of himself with Katrina, in which the two can be seen twinning in white outfits.

In the caption, Vicky Kaushal penned, “With you, every day is a day of love!”

The lovebirds, who did not make their relationship official before their wedding, tied the knot in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in ‘Mimi’ director Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, has ‘Tiger 3’ in her kitty with co-star Salman Khan.

