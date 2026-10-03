Vicky, Sunny Deol, Tamannaah laud Captain Smit Machchhar’s valor

Mumbai: Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who was seriously injured after being attacked by his co-pilot aboard a Flydubai flight, has been receiving an outpour of love and praises from across the country.

Bollywood celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Deol and Tamannaah Bhatia have taken to their respective social media accounts to salute the pilot’s courage and wish him a speedy recovery.

Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of Captain Smit Machchhar in the cockpit on his Instagram Stories and simply wrote, “Braveheart! Capt Smit Machchhar.”

Sunny Deol also shared a picture of the injured pilot and lauded his courage and presence of mind. He wrote, “Captain Smit Machchhar – extraordinary courage and presence of mind when it mattered most. You helped avert a disaster and save lives. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Salute.”

Tamannaah Bhatia, meanwhile, shared a text post highlighting the responsibility Sumit Machchhar was carrying while fighting for his own life.

She wrote, “Imagine being injured, fighting for your own life and still thinking about the 174 lives that are relying on you. Captain Smit Machchhar, so much respect Praying for your recovery”

The tributes come after the horrifying incident aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 people on board. Reportedly, Smit Machchhar was attacked and seriously injured inside the cockpit.

Despite his injuries, he managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene. The aircraft was subsequently diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

In a video call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his hospital bed, Smit Machchhar recounted how he realised the aircraft was plunging and forced himself to make a final effort to open the cockpit door.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also publicly praised Smir Machchhar’s courage and presence of mind, calling him a “hero” and saying his actions helped save lives and avert a major tragedy.