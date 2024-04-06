Video: 120-ft-tall chariot collapses during festival in Bengaluru

A shocking incident unfolded near Anekal in Bengaluru when a 120-foot-tall temple chariot collapsed during a religious event on Saturday, April 6, scaring thousands of devotees present at the event.

The people, from over 10 villages, were participating in the annual temple fair of Huskur Madduramma temple when the incident took place.

VIDEO | A 120-foot-tall temple chariot collapsed at Anekal town near Bengaluru earlier today, during the annual chariot fair of Huskur Madduramma Temple. pic.twitter.com/qbCda7JYVI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 6, 2024

The gigantic and intricately decorated chariot, as seen in a video, was lifted with the help of ropes tied to all sides by hundreds of devotees. However, it lost balance and came crashing to the ground.

Also Read Bengaluru: Over 20 people rescued after fire breaks out at commercial building

Fortunately, there were no reported casualties in the incident, and the chariot was later raised back to its original position with the help of tractors and ox carts.

With these chariots being the main attraction, the Huskur Madduramma Fair is a popular annual festival. A decade ago, the festival was graced with over a hundred chariots, but the number has drastically decreased to just 10 to 15 in recent years.