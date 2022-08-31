Video: 1st Muslim player to win Stanley Cup takes trophy to mosque

A 31-year-old National Hockey League (NHL) player Nazem Kadri became the first Muslim to win the Stanley Cup. To mark his achievement, the player took the trophy to London Muslim Mosque in Ontario, Canada on Saturday, August 27.

In June 2022, Nazem Kadri made headlines as the first Muslim to lift the Stanley Cup, when the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay.

It is customary for each member of the winning team to spend a day with the Lord Stanley Cup.

Kadri’s visit to the mosque with the cup, after he arrived with it in his hometown was part of his day with the cup. It is believed to be the first time that the Stanley Cup has entered a mosque.

“You guys have been supporting me from day one, which is something I always appreciate,” Kadri told the hundreds who gathered at the mosque on Oxford Street West.

“These are the streets I grew up on. This is the mosque I used to come to and everything has just seemed to come around full circle. I’m very appreciative, very privileged and honoured to be the first Muslim to bring the Stanley Cup to the mosque. It’s a big deal. That’s something that I’m always gonna respect and remember,” he added.

From the mosque, the Stanley Cup travelled in procession downtown. Fans lined the streets, many of them wearing the jerseys of teams Kadri had been a part of in the past, including the London Knights, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Colorado Avalanche.

Kadri was born and raised in London. He also played two years of junior hockey with the London Knights before he was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2009. He played seven seasons in Toronto before being traded to the Avalanche in 2019.

Kadri and his family could have chosen to start the parade anywhere. But they chose the mosque. In a sport that is predominantly white, as a player that has faced racist harassment, and in a city that has proven lethal to muslims, it was a conscious and lauded choice. — Selma Tobah (@stobah) August 27, 2022

Kadri bring the cup to a mosque is fantastic the best sport on the planet should be appreciated by everyone! — Dave Thomas good comic covers from yesteryear (@DaveTho55529017) August 28, 2022

The pics of Kadri taking the cup to the mosque have been so awesome. Great to see the game expanding to all cultures. — Joseph Canavan (@JosephCanavan80) August 27, 2022