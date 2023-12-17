Video: 9 yr old child cries in front of Kurnool jail to meet her mother

Hyderabad: A nine-year-old girl was seen desperately seeking to meet her mother, Khadiya Bee (35), who is locked up in a women’s sub-jail in Kurnool for petty theft. The heart-fainting scene captured on video is going viral on social media.
The footage shows the young girl, a resident of Vadigere, standing forlornly outside the prison gates and weeping with pleas to see her mother, who had been detained since December 12th.
The distress of the girl, one of Khadiya Bee’s five children, caught the attention of passersby who quickly alerted the jail staff. The authorities intervened, immediately allowing the girl the much-sought-after meeting with her mother inside the facility.
Khadiya Bee, 35, had reportedly turned to petty crimes following her abandonment by her husband, leading to her current imprisonment.