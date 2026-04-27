Mumbai on Sunday witnessed a heartwarming moment as Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan turned a film event into a full-fledged family affair. The occasion was a special gathering for his son Junaid Khan’s upcoming film Ek Din, which also stars Sai Pallavi. However, what truly grabbed attention online was the rare public appearance of Aamir’s girlfriend Gauri Spratt’s young son.

Several videos from the event have now gone viral, capturing candid moments of Aamir alongside Gauri and their children as they arrived at the venue together. While Aamir was seen with his youngest son, Azad Rao Khan, it was Gauri’s son, making a rare public outing, who sparked curiosity and conversation across social media.

Dressed simply and staying close to his mother, the young boy appeared comfortable as he accompanied Gauri and Aamir, hinting at a warm and evolving family dynamic. Fans couldn’t help but notice Aamir’s easy bond with him.

Also Read Aamir Khan breaks down during special event of son Junaid’s film

Gauri Spratt, who hails from Bengaluru, comes from a diverse background – half Tamilian and half Irish and has built her career in fashion, styling, and photography after studying at the University of Arts, London. She is a mother to a seven-year-old son from her previous marriage, and despite being in the public eye recently, she has largely kept her personal life private, making this appearance all the more notable.

For the unversed, Aamir and Gauri have known each other for over 25 years but rekindled their connection a few years ago. The couple has been dating for over two years, officially confirming their relationship in March 2025.

If Aamir chooses to tie the knot with Gauri in the future, it would mark his third marriage. He was first married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares Junaid and Ira Khan. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and the two have a son, Azad, before parting ways in 2021.

For now, it’s the viral videos from the Ek Din event that continue to keep fans talking, especially the rare glimpse of Gauri Spratt’s son, quietly stepping into the spotlight alongside one of Bollywood’s most talked-about couples.