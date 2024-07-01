Video: ‘Aap Hindu ho hi nahi,’ Rahul Gandhi taunts PM Modi; BJP demands apology

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a startling remark on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders leading to chaos in the Lower House on Monday, July 1.

Rahul, as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) was responding to the Motion of Thanks, the President’s Address. He said that peace and non-violence have always been the mantle of great leaders in India.

‘BJP, Modi talks about violence’

Pointing at the treasury bench comprising PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, Rahul commented, “All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear…But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth… Aap Hindu ho hee nahi (You are not Hindu).”

His remark created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha with members of both sides standing up to defend.

Earlier, when Rahul got up to speak, the House echoed with chants of “Modi, Modi”, in response to which the Congress leader started his speech with, “Jai Samvidhan”.

He also showed ‘abhay mudra‘ (hand symbol, the official party symbol of the Congress) which in Hinduism signifies fearlessness and non-violence and is displayed by many gods and goddesses.

BJP demands apology

Reacting strongly to Rahul’s non-Hindu remark, the BJP and other members of the National Democratic Alliance demanded an apology. Addressing the Speaker, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that Rahul terming the Hindu community as violent is an insult and a grave concern.

In an instant, Rahul Gandhi responded to the PM. dismissing his claims stating, “Narendra Modi poora Hindu samaj nahi hai, BJP poora Hindu samaj nahi hai, RSS poora Hindu samaj nahi hai (Narendra Modi doesn’t represent the entire Hindu community, neither BJP nor RSS).”