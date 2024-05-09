Video: Abdu Rozik set to marry Emirati girl on this date

Tajikistani singer, social media sensation, and ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Abdu Rozik is all set to tie the knot with a 19-year-old Emirati girl, Amira from Sharjah.

The wedding will be held in the presence of their close friends and family members on July 7 in the UAE.

Taking to Instagram, Abdu shared the news in a video post with his 8.2 million followers

He expressed his excitement and captioned the post saying, “I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! I cannot express to you in words how happy I am.”

Abdu met his wife-to-be at Cipriani Dolci at Dubai Mall in February this year.

“Everyday life is not easy for me and finding love seemed an even harder challenge as there are so many obstacles. But Allhamdulillah, I’ve found Amira, and she loves me for who and what I am,” 20-year-old told Khaleej Times.