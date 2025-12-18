Video: Actress mobbed during music launch event at Hyderabad mall

Hyderabad: Telugu film actor Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed during a music launch event at a mall in Hyderabad on Wednesday, December 17.

The incident occurred when she was surrounded by an unruly crowd at the launch event for the song ‘Sahana Sahana’ from the upcoming film ‘The Raja Saab’ at the mall. Videos shared on social media showed Agerwal struggling to reach her car as fans and visitors surrounded her.

Also Read Telangana govt orders formation of third power distribution company

As the situation grew tense, security personnel escorted the actor to safety.

Social media reaction

The incident sparked debate about celebrity safety and crowd management at public events. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada said, “Pack of men behaving worse than hyenas… Put ‘likeminded’ men together in a mob, they will harass a woman like this. Why doesn’t some God take them all away and put them in a different planet?

Pack of men behaving worse than hyenas.

Actually why insult hyenas. Put ‘likeminded’ men together in a mob, they will harass a woman like this.



Why doesnt some God take them all away and put them in a different planet? https://t.co/VatadcI7oQ — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 17, 2025

“This is disturbing to watch. Celebrities deserve basic respect and personal space,” one user said. A second said, “They should also learn to stop doing publicity stunt.” “They shouldn’t be given so much attention,” said a third.