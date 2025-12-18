Video: Actress mobbed during music launch event at Hyderabad mall

The incident occurred when she was surrounded by an unruly crowd at the launch event for the song 'Sahana Sahana' from the upcoming film 'The Raja Saab' at the mall.

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Telugu film actor Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed during a music launch event at a mall in Hyderabad on Wednesday, December 17.

The incident occurred when she was surrounded by an unruly crowd at the launch event for the song ‘Sahana Sahana’ from the upcoming film ‘The Raja Saab’ at the mall. Videos shared on social media showed Agerwal struggling to reach her car as fans and visitors surrounded her.

As the situation grew tense, security personnel escorted the actor to safety.

Social media reaction

The incident sparked debate about celebrity safety and crowd management at public events. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada said, “Pack of men behaving worse than hyenas… Put ‘likeminded’ men together in a mob, they will harass a woman like this. Why doesn’t some God take them all away and put them in a different planet?

“This is disturbing to watch. Celebrities deserve basic respect and personal space,” one user said. A second said, “They should also learn to stop doing publicity stunt.” “They shouldn’t be given so much attention,” said a third.

