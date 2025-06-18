Video: AIMIM MLA, GHMC team survey rain-hit areas in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Amid heavy police presence, GHMC officials and AIMIM functionaries conducted a survey of rain-affected Madina Nagar in Yakutpura on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, when Yakutpura MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj visited the area along with other local leaders, angry residents allegedly manhandled some AIMIM workers as water had entered houses in the locality a week ago, damaging household items and vehicles.

Police subsequently registered a case against seven residents for attacking two AIMIM leaders.

On Wednesday, Jaffer Hussain Meraj, along with GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan and other officials, visited Madina Nagar and surrounding areas to discuss solutions to the problems. The commissioner assured the MLA that necessary steps would be taken to address the residents’ concerns.

A dozen policemen were deployed during the visit to prevent any backlash from locals.