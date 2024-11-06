Video: Akbaruddin Owaisi sharpens attack on Congress ahead of Maharashtra polls

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi criticized the Congress during a public rally in Aurangabad.

Addressing the crowd, Owaisi questioned the credibility of promises made by major political parties.

Akbaruddin Owaisi questions political ‘guarantees’

In his speech, Owaisi discussed the rising trend of “guarantees” offered by various parties, a theme gaining attention in recent elections.

Citing examples from Telangana, Karnataka, Haryana, and Modi’s promises, he challenged prominent Maharashtra leaders, asking if figures like Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and Eknath Shinde could guarantee their post-election loyalties.

Akbaruddin Owaisi asked, “Will Sharad Pawar assure he won’t align with PM Modi post-elections? Can Ajit Pawar promise not to return to Sharad Pawar after the votes are counted? Will Uddhav Thackeray guarantee he won’t rejoin the BJP? And, can Eknath Shinde vow to avoid the Thackeray faction post-election?”

Through these questions, Owaisi emphasized AIMIM’s stance that the current political landscape is unstable, marked by shifting alliances.

AIMIM MLA targets Congress’s alliance choices

Akbaruddin Owaisi took a strong stance against Congress, especially regarding its alliance with Shiv Sena, claiming it represents a move toward “Hindutva politics.”

In the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, AIMIM has fielded 16 candidates across the state, including prominent figures like Imtiaz Jaleel, the former Aurangabad MP, contesting the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) East seat. Notably, AIMIM has positioned four candidates in the Mumbai region.

With voting set for November 20, the political climate in Maharashtra is reaching a fever pitch.