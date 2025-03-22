Video: Allu Arjun spotted in Dubai, what’s cooking?

Hyderabad: After the huge success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun has become one of the biggest stars in India. Fans are excited and waiting to know what his next movie will be. Since Pushpa 3 will take some time to start, Allu Arjun wants to finish one or two new projects first. So, everyone is waiting for an official update.

New Movie in Dubai

Right now, Allu Arjun is in Dubai with director Atlee. They are staying in a luxury hotel and working on the script and budget. Sun Pictures will produce the movie and is spending a lot on the pre-production.

Highest Payment for Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is getting paid Rs. 175 crore for this film, along with a share in the profits. This makes him the highest-paid actor in India today. The shooting is likely to start between August and October 2025 and will finish by mid-2026. The film will release in the second half of 2026.

Cast and Music

Janhvi Kapoor might play the heroine, and Anirudh is being considered for the music. The movie will be full of action, drama, and strong visuals, with Atlee’s usual mass appeal style.

More Movies Coming

Allu Arjun also has another movie coming up with director Trivikram Srinivas. That film may begin in late 2026. After Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun is picking strong scripts to continue his success.