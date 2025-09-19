Mumbai: Bollywood’s rising star Ananya Panday, who has impressed audiences with her performances in Call Me Bae and CTRL, made a surprise late-night entry into Hyderabad. The actress was spotted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in a casual black top and denim look, keeping it chic yet simple.

If you are wondering why Ananya is in the city, it’s for the shoot of her upcoming film Chand Mera Dil. Her co-star Lakshya was also seen arriving in Hyderabad around the same time.

Back in 2024, Karan Johar had announced this romantic project with Ananya and Lakshya, unveiling four posters that showcased the duo’s dreamy chemistry. Directed by Vivek Soni of Meenakshi Sundareshwar fame, the film is being backed by Dharma Productions and is slated for a 2025 release.